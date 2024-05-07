A graduate of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has taken to social media to appeal for a job

A graduate of the University of Education Winneba (UEW), Yvonne Ampomah Adjei, has come forward to appeal to the general public to help her find a job.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the pretty young lady said she urgently needed a job.

Yvonne completed school in 2022, according to the post shared by @missansaaasiedu. Despite bagging a Second Class Honours (Upper Division), she has remained jobless since she completed school.

Yvonne is an intelligent, hardworking young lady who worked tirelessly to make a good grade in school.

By dint of her hard work, Yvonne became one of the best in her class, bagging a Second-Class upper at the end of her tertiary education.

She studied Journalism (Political Reporting) in school. Yvonne is ready to work in any company. However, she prefers a client relations-related job.

Yvonne is among many unemployed youth in the country. Several posts have been shared by jobless youths desperately seeking jobs.

Some have also resorted to taking up roles unrelated to their course of study as an alternative.

