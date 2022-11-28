Following South Korea's loss to Ghana, one of the nation's technical team members tried taking a photo with Son Heung-Min

Son was weeping at the time but the gentleman was insistent on getting a shot with the Korean star

The photo has been making waves since it was shared on the Twitter handle of ESPNFC

A technical team member who is part of the Ghanaian team was seen trying to take a photo with South Korea's star man Son Heung-min after their loss to Ghana.

Son was weeping uncontrollably at the moment but that did not stop the Ghanaian from wanting to catch a glimpse of the world renowned player.

The photo that was shared on the Twitter handle of ESPNFC had 18,000 reactions at the time of this publication, which comes less than one hour after the post was made on the bird app.

South Korea's Son Crying After Ghana's Match Photo credit: @ESPNFC

Source: Twitter

How Ghanaians are reacting to Son's photo

Below were some of the captivating comments social media users piled up under the photo.

@honest_ghanaian, for instance, commented:

The way South Korea cross the ball should be written in the Guinness book of records!

@Alphacino30 indicated:

There is no shame in showing your admiration for a much more popular person. There are people Son will be craving to take pictures with aswell. This is not supposed to be a news but y'all just wanna nail the innocent man for a selfie. Jokers

@freco210 said:

Tbf though I don’t think that’s the right time to take a selfie with him.. Man’s obviously heartbroken right now

See the post below:

Video of Ghana Fans Cleaning Up Their Stand At The Stadium After Beating Korea Sparks Reactions

Meanwhile, Ghanaian supporters in Qatar seem to have surprised many on social media after following a video that captured them busily cleaning their stand.

The clip surfaced after Ghana won its match against South Korea. One person was seen holding a huge disposable bag as the others picked up garbage from the ground at the Education Stadium.

@JoySportsGH shared the clip with the caption;

Ghana fans cleaning up after beating Korea at the Education Stadium. #MGLQatar2022

