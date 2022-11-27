A lookalike of celebrated Ghanaian singer King Promise has been spotted working as a photographer at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, which is being held in Qatar

The young man, identified as Pooja, was captured on the television screen as many thought he was King Promise

The viral photo has generated massive reactions on social media as many speak of the importance of having a side hustle

Award-winning Ghanaian singer, King Promise, is trending on social media after his lookalike was spotted in the media stands at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

King Promise and his lookalike. Photo Source: @ellyserwaaa @iamkingpromise

Source: Twitter

In the photo that is making rounds on social media, The man was spotted holding a camera with a big long lens capturing beautiful memories at the World Cup.

During the Tunisia versus Australia match, he was caught and identified on television by his fans as well as many Ghanaians who thought it was a relative of King Promise or perhaps King Promise himself.

Netizens revealed the young man behind the camera as Pooja, a Nigerian photographer capturing memorable moments at the ongoing World Cup, which is being held in Qatar.

King Promise's lookalike spotted in Qatar taking pictures at the World Cup sparks reactions

thereal_mimi37 remarked:

Ghanaians can't be serious. How are you telling me this?

aincs.e opined:

The economy has been hard on everyone

sincerelysamuella opined:

Don’t have a side hustle and see

sirelorm opined:

King Promise. CCTV. You can't make these things up

xenia.kd remarked:

In this economy you gotta have multiple streams of income

@Nanayaw4545 said:

Is that not king Promise holding the camera at the back of the player?

@girljackymaria said:

That’s Pooja. He is a Nigerian paparazzi

@HatekahShine commented:

King promise is now a cameraman

Source: YEN.com.gh