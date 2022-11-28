Fans who travelled from Ghana to support the Black Stars in Qatar have taken many by surprise on social media

A video had them joyfully picking up rubbish from their stand after Ghana won the football match against South Korea

Some netizens who saw the clip applauded the good practice, while others felt they were being hypocrites

Ghanaian supporters in Qatar seem to have surprised many on social media following a video that captured them busily cleaning their stand.

Ghana fans at the stand in Qatar, elderly man smiling Photo credit: @JoySportsGH/Twitter, Westend61

Source: UGC

The clip surfaced after Ghana won its match against South Korea. One person was seen holding a huge disposable bag as the others picked up garbage from the ground at the Education Stadium.

@JoySportsGH shared the clip with the caption;

Ghana fans cleaning up after beating Korea at the Education Stadium. #MGLQatar2022

At the time of this publication, over 370 retweets with 58 quote tweets and 1,728 likes have been racked up.

Netizens react to Ghanaian supporters cleaning their stand at the Education Stadium in Qatar

@j_esla commented:

This is great. Just do good things and it can become infective and spread. Kudos to Japan.

@The10commndmnt said:

Ah You can't even clean your own country mpo, tsw, eye service nkoaa

@quarshie_rich replied:

Copying good deeds is always the best.

From @kwameborga84:

it's right to always follow who know road . thanks Japan

@__Nkansah commented:

Copy copy Ghana First game no y’all vanish now you dey clean

Watch full video linked below;

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghanaians Storm Streets Of Qatar With Local Songs, Video Melts Many Hearts

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian supporters took to the streets of Qatar with local songs and anthems and warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians and other Netizens on social media.

In the video, many of the Ghanaian supporters were clad in colours of the country's flag, with others also holding onto paraphenelia bearing the country's colours.

Others were also spotted waving the flag of Ghana high in the air as they waved it from side to side while the chanting and singing was ongoing. Some foreigners were also sighted int heir midst as they danced with so much energy while enjoying the Ghanaian native songs.

Source: YEN.com.gh