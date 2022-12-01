A Nigerian lady has made a mother and her three children happy after she rented a shop filled with provisions for her

The woman who had to leave her marriage because of domestic violence went down on her knees in overwhelming joy

Many Nigerians who watched the video of the shop presentation praised the young lady for her thoughtful kindness

A very kind Nigerian lady, @jojooflele, has made an emotional video about how she pulled up a woman out of poverty and empowered her.

In an earlier video, the kind lady tried to help the woman with what she had when she learnt that she left her husband due to domestic abuse.

The woman was so grateful for the blessing she got from the lady. Photo source: TikTok/@jojooflele

Mother of 3 gifted shop for business

Days after that first act of love, the lady raised funds, rented a shop and stocked it with goods and a freezer without letting the woman know.

To present the gift to her, @jojooflele told her to walk with her down the street. Getting to the shop, she pretended as if she wanted to buy pure water before suddenly telling the mother of three she was the shop owner.

The woman broke down in tears as she kept saying, "My shop? My shop?" in utter disbelief at the blessing she just got.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Priscawink said:

"God bless u abundantly Aunty Jossy."

Eyinju Olodumare said:

"Things of joy shall never depart your abode IJMN! You are blessing the needy, you shall always be blessed as the lord liveth. l cried."

dynamic said:

"I was crying, i wonder what she has gone through in her life."

Marvin White639 said:

"God bless you all perfect one."

__Empresslimah2300 said:

"I cried already. May God continue to bless u."

user6966685091213 said:

"Only God will bless you I love your good work."

