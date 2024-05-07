Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale outdid himself at Daddy Lumba's Legends Night concert in London

The 39-year-old performed some of his hit songs at the sold-out concert on Monday, May 6, 2024

Some social media users have applauded Shatta Wale for his incredible performances at both Medikal and Daddy Lumba's concert

Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, popularly called Shatta Wale, has proven since time immemorial that he is a talented musician and an exceptional performer.

The famous Dancehall musician was among the top musicians at Daddy Lumba's Legends Night concert at the Lighthouse Theatre in London.

Shatta Wale and Samini perform at Daddy Lumba's concert. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale got the crowd singing his songs word for word as he took the mic upon Daddy Lumba's request.

The Taking Over hitmaker looked dapper in designer ensembles and expensive jewellery pieces.

Shatta Wale performs 'On God' at Daddy Lumba's concert

Shatta Wale didn't disappoint with his electrifying performances at Daddy Lumba's Legends Night concert in London.

Some social media users have commented on Shatta Wale's video trending on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

mzre_gina stated:

Who watched the video more than once ❤️❤️❤️❤️

el._chapor stated:

Greatest musicians in Ghana

1. Daddy lumba.2. Shatta wale. And the rest

bobitch777 stated:

Shatta wale get too much hits, man can Stop doing music and he will never be forgotten

Emmanigh stated:

Music no de3 don’t go there ooooo. Na suban no ooohh jack

Mrlaughtergh stated:

Too much love ❤️ one Ghana

lifeofrella_ stated:

How can you hate this guy ???❤️

Wickedqueenj stated:

Wicked King ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

akwaaba_king stated:

Samini on stage that’s solid

issah_cubana stated:

This is very Beautiful Daddy Lumba Samini Shatta Wale and Medical on the same stage ❤️❤️

starwanzy15 stated:

No body get hit songs than shatta wale for Ghana

bengazy4953 stated:

Let forget about his attitude he is the best

Roaddblokks stated:

1GAD ❤️❤️

