A young lady who owns a car wash has inspired a lot of people after her video emerged and went viral

The lady was seen doing her job with pride in a video posted on TikTok by Felika Mahama, who engaged her in a chat

Her disposition to life, despite being a degree holder, has been praised as a good thing for other youths to emulate

The video of a degree holder who opened a car wash shop is currently trending on TikTok.

The video was recorded and posted on the platform by Felika Mahama who engaged the young lady in a conversation.

The lady said she decided to open a car wash shop after losing interest in other jobs. Photo credit: TikTok/@felika_mahama1.

The beautiful lady was seen in the video doing her job with a lot of pride and dedication, without any shame.

Lady who is a car wash owner goes viral, she gives advice

She was asked if she did not want to work in an office, and she said her interest was no longer there. She intimated that she tried a couple of other jobs but decided to open a car wash.

In her view, it would be best to focus on one's goals and not look at what people say.

The car wash owner said people might try to bring you down when you decide to achieve your goals.

A lot of people have been inspired by the video after it was posted on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@peddypuddles said:

"I salute. It's very rare and hard to come by young beautiful women who will do this especially by themselves to make a living or something extra. I wish the Mahamas will elevate you and make you greater."

@silaseshun703 commented:

"May Jehovah bless your hustle. Really admirable."

@Ekua Wednesday said:

"I’m super proud of you Mama!"

@Matured.Minds said:

"She is actually an entrepreneur. Respect."

@naaseitutu1 commented:

"Such a lady is hard to find. Keep the hustle.'

