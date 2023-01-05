Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union reportedly opened up about her first marriage during her interview

The actress recently had a sitdown with the popular podcast 'Armchair Expect With Dex Sherperd'

Gabrielle got candid about why her marriage with Chris Howard failed and only lasted for about 5 years

In 2006, the award-winning actress and author Gabrielle Union divorced her first husband, former football star, Chris Howard.

According to Daily Loud, the actress revealed that besides Chris' infidelity that she felt the need to keep up with, she also cheated because she was the only one paying all the bills in their home.

"A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, 'oh, that's what you are doing you are going to feel this one. I just felt entitled to do it as well. I was paying all the bills, I was working my a*s off and I felt like that's what comes, the spoil of riches," she said as quoted by the publication.

People have since taken to the comments section on Twitter to react and here are a few reactions. @BeYouRochele said:

"This was in 2006 and it was 17 years ago. Back then, Gabrielle was a very broken and bitter woman. She has acknowledged that. She took on the role of a bitter man who believes if they are the providers, it's okay to cheat. I applaud her for her growth. She had grown alot."

@JoniMarieSando1 wrote:

"Humans are not perfect, but maybe our hearts or gut instincts are sending us a message. That first infidelity led her to her true love and a beautiful family. It was meant to be. When we learn from our past indiscretions and live better lives, that's a life lesson."

@Struggle_Dude:

"She’s saying he cheated so she didn’t feel bad cheating back."

