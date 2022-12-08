Global site navigation

Curvy Wedding Guest in Fab Black Dress Wows Fashionistas Online: "That Confidence Walk"
Curvy Wedding Guest in Fab Black Dress Wows Fashionistas Online: "That Confidence Walk"

by  Ebenezer Quist Aba Afful
  • A video of a curvaceous wedding guest has gone viral on social media due to the nature of her style
  • The beautiful lady who was captured strutting into the wedding venue sported a gorgeous corset dress
  • Several fashion lovers took to the comment section to shower compliments on the beautiful wedding guest

It is one thing to wear a stylish outfit and another thing to slay the look with confidence.

This was something a wedding guest did recently, leaving many people on the internet impressed.

Weddin guest/black dress
Photos of the confident lady in black. Credit: @m.a.k.u.n.g.u
Source: UGC

A video that has since gone viral on the internet captured the moment the curvaceous lady walked into the reception.

Dressed in a corset bodice black dress with ruched tulle gloved sleeves, the lady exuded confidence with every step she took.

Check out the clip below:

Social media users shower wedding guest with compliments

senegalbyeko

"When God was creating african women, he definitely added extra days."

jumai_o:

"God Dey create sha!"

amakaonyenmeri:

"She knows she looks good . I'm a sucker for black dresses."

chef_olufunmipearlz:

"That confidence walk."

shadie_perrie:

"Some people just fine anyhow sha... Chai."

d3333j:

"Wow na the real is plentyyyyy bi this."

_keffy:

"Chaii...She makes sense die."

Source: Legit.ng

