A video of a model at a runway show has gone viral on social media as it captures the moment she fell

In the video, the model is seen walking down the runway in a pair of black pumps which causes her to fall before picking herself up

The video which is currently trending on social media has sparked mixed reactions among internet users

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Another model recently suffered a mishap at a fashion show and the video has got people talking.

Luxury fashion house Valentino had its Haute Couture SS23 collection recently which saw a model tripping and falling during her catwalk.

Photos of the model on the runway. Credit: @lessiwore

Source: UGC

A video posted by @lessiwore sees the model in an off-white embellished dress strutting in a pair of black pumps.

However, it doesn't take long before the heels give way and the model falls on the runway.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Not wasting time, she got back up and continued her catwalk, this time barefooted with the shoes in her hands.

Check out the video below:

Check out some reactions below

anastasiadiamonds:

"Notice how she barely walked even after she took off the heels. I can’t imagine the pain."

kristinasudakova:

"Guys, she is almost 60 years old, she is gorgeous! and hours of being in uncomfortable shoes gave such a result - muscle spasms!"

niltelci:

"Anyone who asks why she walks like that after getting out of shoes that is why; it was once happenned to me too, but i walk professionally nobody understand there is nothing wrong going on but it was two sizes small to my foot and i wear them like 4 hours. It was so much pain!!! End of the work when i get out of my shoes i can’t walk like 1 hour and it was a nightmare. And yeah the whining continued for two days. It’s not basic as it looks"

katerinademm:

"Ouch can't imagine the pain and damage to her feet, why can't they provide normal shoes?"

eclivin:

"Her ankles don’t jiggle jiggle, they fold."

_beautyminded:

"The gentlemen that tried to help her is such an Angel"

samarxahmed_:

"Again… this happened in the last collection!! They need to re-address the shoes."

Dancing Bride in Heels Stumbles and Falls Flat at Her Wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that an overzealous bride tripped and fell to the ground while dancing to a vibey song at her Islamic wedding, known in Ghanaian parlance as 'Awure'.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the gorgeously dressed bride is seen enthusiastically performing a Ghanaian song amid cheers from the guests.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng