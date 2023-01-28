Actress and wife of Ghanaian rapper Medikal, Fella Makafui, has got all eyes on her as she flaunted her envious curves in a video

She slayed in a gorgeous mini corset dress that was in the colour yellow-green as she showed off her flawless melanin skin

Fella Makafui's outfit has got many netizens showering her with compliments as they admire her look

Talented Ghanaian actress and filmmaker, Fella Makafui, has turned heads on social media after she shared a lovely video looking stunning in a velvet corset dress in the colour yellow-green.

Mrs Frimpong, who is currently in the United States of America, is showing her fervent followers how she is enjoying her time there.

In a video she shared on her verified Instagram page, she wore a corset dress that was made out of yellow-green velvet fabric.

The mini dress had beads on the front section of the dress to create a lovely pattern and texture on the outfit.

To spice up her entire look, she wore a pair of long-sleeved gloves, which were made of the same colour and fabric as that of the dress. She wore a pair of high heels to complete her entire look.

Reactions as Fella Makafui flaunts huge backside in corset mini dress

official_mercyeke

Nobody badder than you period

kobirana

Do you see how the dress is holding on tight to your fine body? That is how I'm holding on to my next relationship

rashid.mohammed.9480111

Take it easy my dear, u are a married woman pls

tourflex_

Africa Beyoncé ❤️

kokomatique

Madam issokay…u r married ….u still want to kill us …ah ah ….but tbh u be really nice lady

Even though many were of the view that she should cover up, since she was married, many others could not hold back their admiration for the talented actress and filmmaker.

