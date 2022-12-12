A Ghanaian woman who was reported to be preparing banku lost the food after the earth tremor caused it to pour on the ground

In a tweet on the matter, the woman was looking visibly wondering what to do next after the unexpected turn of events

The tremor is said to have occurred between the hours of 10:00 am and 12 noon.

The earth tremor that hit some parts of Accra on Monday, December 12 has sparked a huge reaction on social media with many sharing their experience on the brief but scary occurrence.

As the discourse on the tremor lingers, one image that has surfaced online reportedly shows a woman looking dejected after her food poured during the incident.

Photo of a young woman staring at the food which poured during an earth tremor Photo credit@MrAhenkorah

Source: UGC

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter handle of @MrAhenkorah, apparently, the middle age woman was reported by a tweep to be preparing the banku, a Ghanaian delicacy when the tremor happened hence causing the food to pour on the ground.

The photo which was captioned “earth tremor don cast her banku”, showed the lady with her hand on her jaw while the half-cooked banku lay on the floor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Earth Tremor: McCarthy Hill, Weija, Tetegu, Kasoa, Dansoman, Kaneshie hit by 4.0 earth Quake

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Residents in parts of Accra including Weija, McCarthy Hill, Tetegu, Kasoa, Kaneshie, Dansoman and its environs on Monday, December 12, 2022, witnessed a 4.0 earthquake. The tremors are said to have occurred between the hours of 10:00 am and 12 noon.

According to the Android Earthquake Alerts System, the epicentre of the moderate earth tremor was located in the western part of Accra precisely 10 km from Gbawe.

The natural phenomenon is said to have occurred twice in a matter of five hours with the first one being recorded at 6:53 am. Ghana Records 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake.

The seismic movement is said to have reached magnitude 4.0 which makes it one of the strongest earthquakes in Ghana. Barely after the natural occurrence, several residents in the affected areas took to their social media timelines to share their experience with some still in shock.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh