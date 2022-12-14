Social media users have applauded a beautiful little girl for staying calm as her doting father made her hair

In the trending video shared via TikTok, the cute little girl sat on a chair as her father gently braided her hair

After completing the hair session, the happy father showed off the final look of his daughter's hair and netizens applauded him

A young father has received accolades online after showing off his impeccable hairdressing skills.

In a viral video shared online, the young man braided his little daughter's hair and showed off the final result afterward.

Dad makes daughter's hair Photo Credit: @wakaman96/TikTok

His little daughter stayed calm all through, an action which earned her praises from people on TikTok.

Social media reactions

@robertsmbalamathe said:

"Only the day she’s big and sees these will she know that you were really her first love.Wonderful man."

@lucynyirenda stated:

"Sorry to ask but where is the mother to this lovely baby I would like to see her."

@user6365230215273 stated:

"Am just imagining the future husband. Will he really manage."

@javaobengowusu reacted:

"This cutie doesn't cry when her hair is being plaited. She is so nice and very calm."

@joyann563 noted:

"The power of the blue water she is beautiful bless you dad good job."

@fatumahnambozo added:

"She is a well behaved baby bless."

Watch the video below:

Lovely father makes baby's hair

Source: Legit.ng