A Ghanian preacher actually prophesied some months back that the Ghana cedi would appreciate against the US dollar

Rev Moses Sampaney in a post on Facebook in October warned people hoarding the dollar to be careful so they don’t regret their decision

His prophecy was greeted with mixed reactions as laughed it off whereas others expressed optimism that it shall come to pass

The Ghanaian preacher who prophesied that the cedi would appreciate against the dollar Photo credit@:Moses Addo Sampaney/Facebook

It has come to light that the appreciation of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar in recent days was actually foretold by a man of God months before it actually happened.

The Founder and Leader of Shallom Maranathan Gospel Mission, Rev Moses Addo Sampaney prophesied that the cedi will regain its strength in a Facebook post on 29th October 2022.

He also warned persons hoarding the US dollar to think through their decision before it was too late.

Rev Sampaney said that in the spiritual realm there was a supernatural force backing the cedi and nothing could stop it.

“If you are hoarding dollars go and change it, bcs I see a sudden drop.!!! There is a supernatural shift in the economy of Ghana“ he wrote.

Netizens who reacted to the post thanked the man of God for delivering good news to them whereas others also made a mockery of it.

Andyfiffet Desertstorm

U r very funny

Aba Essuman

Amen, Apostle! We thank God for stepping in to give us time to buy food to store.

Adusei Jnr Boadu

Bammmm!!!!!!!!!! GODs oracle has spoken , we can wait for more glory

Perry Nyarko II

Amen, let it be so!!!

Bernard Agyei Yeboah

The Prophetic champion has spoken

Cedi Depreciation: Local Currency Grows From Strength To Strength As $1 Now Goes For GH¢10.70

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the good showing of the Ghanaian cedi is continuing unabated as it appreciates significantly for another week running. The cedi’s momentum against the United States Dollar and other global trading currencies appears not to be slowing down anytime soon.

In the last two weeks, the cedi has been appreciating steadily.

The strength was sustained today, December 14, 2022, after the cedi again gained 5.6% value against the dollar which translates into a cumulative gain of approximately 33.6% in December alone.

$1 is now trading at an average rate of GH¢10.70 with a market range between GH¢10.70 to GH¢11.28.

It will be recalled that the cedi lost more than 50% value against the dollar before December 2022.

Also, the Bank of Ghana has cited three key reasons for the cedi’s impressive performance against the United States dollar and other trading currencies in the last couple of weeks. In the last three weeks, the local currency has ended its six-month poor run against the major trading currencies and has gained a little over 6% of its value.

