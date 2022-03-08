After being posted to Addaekope in the Eastern Region, a brilliant teacher, Godfred, realized the need to help his students understand ICT

He decided to create cardboard computers that have all the parts of a regular desktop computer as a learning aid

According to Godfred, he has had some talks with an NGO to provide at least one computer but funds have still not come in yet

Nyarko Godfred Kwasi, an innovative Ghanaian teacher who tutors at the Addaekrom DA Primary School, Addaekope in the Eastern Region, came up with a brilliant way to teach ICT to his pupils.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the young man narrates that Addaekope where the school is located is not part of the national grid and has no electricity.

"We don't have power here. So I use a solar charger to keep my phone on, for instance. I usually charge the power bank during the day and then power my phone at night. Despite this situation, we have to learn," he said.

As part of finding solutions to the problem, Godfred decided to create a desktop computer of cardboard to help the students appreciate what IT truly entails.

According to the innovative teacher, the students are never able to see in real-time how the mouse or keyboard works but they are beginning to have a good idea of the process, and their participation keeps improving.

"What we do is, the entire class would move the mouse to a certain direction and one student would act as the curser and follow the movement. I then show them what the system unit, monitor and other parts of the computer do," Kwasi added.

The passionate teacher also mentioned that he has had talks with a charity organization called Crowd Africa Foundation to provide at least one computer and a generator to power it but as yet, that project stalls.

