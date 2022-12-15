A beautiful bride broke down in tears during her wedding ceremony and the emotional moment was captured in a video

The video was posted on TikTok by Wedding Reels Africa and it shows the gorgeous bride being soothed by the groom

TikTok users are reacting to the video as many of them agree that the lady was simply pouring tears of joy and nothing more

An emotional TikTok video has shown a beautiful-looking bride tearing up during her wedding.

The video was posted on Tuesday, December 13, by Wedding Reels Africa and it shows the moment the bride broke down in tears.

The bride cried emotionally and the groom tried to make her feel better. Photo credit: TikTok/@weddingreels.africa.

The video lasted just 18 seconds, but it was enough to show how the bride showed her happiness.

She was unable to keep it together as she bent her face in her hands and shed tears in the presence of her man.

In reaction, the groom soothed his bride and tried to make her feel better during the emotional moment.

TikTok users who have come across the video are in agreement that the bride was crying out of joy.

At the moment, the video has been viewed more than 192k times.

Watch the video below:

@yaahmessiah said:

"I tap into this blessings in Jesus name."

@user6020837847052 reacted:

"I tap into her blessing."

@Prophettess Angela Samuel said:

"Aw beautiful."

@official _kekeli reacted:

"Hmmmmm ...... she knows what she has been through."

@user7270082128220 said:

"Tears of joy."

Bride says she was shy to kiss her groom

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a bride said she was shy to kiss her man during their wedding.

A video showed when the bride and the groom were asked to celebrate their wedding with a kiss, but the bride felt shy.

When she was asked to explain further in the comment section of the TikTok video, the lady said she was shy because her father was around.

A lot of people who commented on the video after it went viral shared similar experiences.

Some people said the girl was shy because she was well brought up by her parents.

