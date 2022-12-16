A team from Ghana led by Abel Ohene Acquaye the Program Director of the Ghana Olympiad Academy has achieved great success

The contingent won 48 medals in total after competing in the 2022 Global STEAM Finals held in Singapore

54 students from Ghana competed with 700 from 33 different countries across the globe

A team of brilliant kids from Ghana has excelled at the 2022 Global STEAM Finals that was held in Singapore between December 1 and 11, 2022, in Singapore.

The contingent that was led by Program Director of the Ghana Olympiad Academy, Abel Ohene Acquaye swept a whopping 22 medals and topped it up with 22 more at the Youth Achievers and Leadership Academy (YALA) at the National University of Singapore.

According to an official report on the website of the Ghana Olympiad Academy, 54 students from several Ghanaian schools from Grades 7 to 12 made up Team Ghana, together with a 15-person chaperone team made up of teachers and parents.

Photos of Ghanaians at the Global Olympiad in Singapore Photo credit: @ghanaolympiadacademy

Source: UGC

Team Ghana competed with 700 other brilliant students who came from 33 different nationalities across the globe with the hope of excelling and winning medals for their respective countries.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The global competition was set up to give children in grades 3 through 12 the chance to compete with students from all over the world in the disciplines of mathematics, arts, science, and computational thinking.

As part of the activities, the students visited the Disney-inspired Universal Studios - Sentosa Singapore on the first day of the STEAM Ahead in Singapore to explore and have fun.

Commenting on what made the Ghana team so successful, the lead, Abel Ohene Acquaye told YEN.com.gh:

A big appreciation to the teachers and coaches who took time to train the students and prepare them for the International exams.

Yaa Asantewaa Girls' SHS defeats 5 schools to win 2022 National Public Speaking Competition

In an equally exciting report, Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School in the Ashanti Region of Ghana emerged as the winner of the 2022 National Public Speaking Competition, NPSC, on Sunday, November 13.

The 2022 edition, which saw six schools from five zones that qualified for the grand finale, compete at the Accra International Conference Centre, AICC.

Ellen Owusuaa Darko and Tracy Afrah Frimpong stood out consistently during the contest, with the former displaying dexterity in eloquence with her presentation on Ghana's Perspective on Green Recovery from COVID-19.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh