Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II's beautiful daughter Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh looked regal in a stunning kente ensemble at the Akwasidae durbar on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh wore an off-shoulder full-beaded kente gown designed with a blue ruffle that complimented the design in her outfit.

Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh and Nana Konadu Yiadom III look regal in white outfits. Photo credit: @ohemaaafiakobiprempeh

Source: Instagram

The chief executive officer of InHealth Medical Solutions looked flawless in heavy makeup with perfectly defined brows and glossy lips with black lip liner.

The royal slayed in a green headwrap to style her decent look. She wore gold earrings, gold earrings and bracelets to accessorise her look.

Check out the photo below;

Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh hangs out with Diana Asamoah

Ghanaian-style influencer Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh looked fantastic in a stylish lace tulle dress and white fascinator for a grand event.

Gospel musician Diana Hamilton wore a pink dress designed with African print sleeves styled with pink high heels.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Otumfuo's daughter Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh's kente gown

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

_ahmedredefinesclass27 stated:

My darling friend and sister of organic royal blood! The "Dr. Caryn Ageymang Prempeh"! Piaaaaaaaaaw ❤️❤️.

Fabricsbyjil stated:

Princess ❤️

may_poppins stated:

You nailed the look, my friend. You look beautiful.

Nanaarabasam stated:

Pretty pretty

kissinger_nana_stone stated:

Wow. Beautiful

Elegancebridalsgh stated:

Happy Mother’s Day

Iamethelzoe stated:

Ohemaa Papabi❤️

iam_sta.cy stated:

Ohemaa Ahoufe

shanti__royal stated:

Looking super stunning, dear

