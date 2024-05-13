Otumfuo's Beautiful Daughter Who Is A Medical Doctor Slay In Stylish Kente Gown At Akwasidae Durbar
- Otumfuo's gorgeous and talented daughter, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, has gone viral with her look at Akwasidae durbar
- The medical doctor and philanthropist looked magnificent in a stylish kente gown and turban to style her look
- Some social media users have commented on Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh's outfit and makeup
Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II's beautiful daughter Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh looked regal in a stunning kente ensemble at the Akwasidae durbar on Sunday, May 12, 2024.
Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh wore an off-shoulder full-beaded kente gown designed with a blue ruffle that complimented the design in her outfit.
The chief executive officer of InHealth Medical Solutions looked flawless in heavy makeup with perfectly defined brows and glossy lips with black lip liner.
The royal slayed in a green headwrap to style her decent look. She wore gold earrings, gold earrings and bracelets to accessorise her look.
Diana Asamoah elegantly repeats her stylish 2023 kente gown to receive an award: "Shout out to her glam team"
Check out the photo below;
Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh hangs out with Diana Asamoah
Ghanaian-style influencer Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh looked fantastic in a stylish lace tulle dress and white fascinator for a grand event.
Gospel musician Diana Hamilton wore a pink dress designed with African print sleeves styled with pink high heels.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Otumfuo's daughter Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh's kente gown
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
_ahmedredefinesclass27 stated:
My darling friend and sister of organic royal blood! The "Dr. Caryn Ageymang Prempeh"! Piaaaaaaaaaw ❤️❤️.
Fabricsbyjil stated:
Princess ❤️
may_poppins stated:
You nailed the look, my friend. You look beautiful.
Nanaarabasam stated:
Pretty pretty
kissinger_nana_stone stated:
Wow. Beautiful
Elegancebridalsgh stated:
Fella Makafui looks regal in an orange kente gown with floral appliqué to her Resonance movie premiere
Happy Mother’s Day
Iamethelzoe stated:
Ohemaa Papabi❤️
iam_sta.cy stated:
Ohemaa Ahoufe
shanti__royal stated:
Looking super stunning, dear
Source: YEN.com.gh