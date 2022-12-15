University of Ghana has taken a firm decision to remove the continuing male residents of the Commonwealth Hall and Mensah Sarbah Hall

The university says the decision was taken to prevent recurrent violent clashes between male residents of the two halls

Female students and students with special needs have been exempted, according to a notice from the university’s registrar

The expelled continuing students would be randomly assigned to available rooms in any of the University of Ghana Enterprise Limited Hostel and private hostels

Authorities at the University of Ghana has sacked continuing male members of Commonwealth Hall, aka Vandals, and the continuing male residents of the Mensah Sarbah Hall, aka Vikings.

The decision by the management of the renowned university in Accra follows consistent violent clashes between male residents of the two rival halls.

A statement by the Registrar of the University explained that continuing male residents of the two halls will be randomly assigned to available rooms in any of the University of Ghana Enterprise Limited Hostel and private hostels.

Continuing female students of Mensah Sarbah Hall and students with special needs in both halls are exempted from the directive contained in a notice published on the university's website.

The statement also announced the following:

Beginning from this academic year, that is 2022/2023 academic year, only Level 100 and graduate students (Masters and PhD level) will be assigned to Mensah Sarbah and Commonwealth Halls. Subsequently, undergraduate students will vacate the halls at the end of Level 100 and may secure accommodation in the private hostels from Level 200 until completion. Level 100 students who opt for traditional halls will be randomly assigned to the halls. Progressively, all the traditional halls (Mensah Sarbah, Commonwealth, Volta, Legon and Akuafo halls) will be reserved for Level 100 and graduate students only, culminating into a full in-out-out-out policy by 2025/2026.

The registrar of the university also announced that the is installing CCTV cameras and Electronic Access control systems in all halls to improve upon security.

