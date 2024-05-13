A video of Ghanaian vlogger Wode Maya introducing one of his schoolmates has popped up online

Wode Maya, in the video, recounted how his Nigerian friend made a promise and never fulfilled it

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, delighted netizens who saw it

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya is presently touring Nigeria. He shared videos of himself having a good time in the country situated in West Africa.

During his visit, he crossed paths with a former classmate, identified as Malik. Malik and Wode Maya were friends when they were both studying in China.

Reflecting on their past, Wode Maya reminisced about some fond memories of his friend, recalling a promise Malik had made but never followed through on.

In the video circulating on social media, the renowned YouTuber indicated that his friend promised to give him some money if he ever got 500 views on his YouTube channel, but he never did.

However, Wode Maya was happy to reunite with his old friend. They met at a plush apartment in Nigeria, where they exchanged side hugs and briefly conversed.

The video, which was shared on the TikTok page of Wode Maya, caught the attention of some netizens, who liked it.

Wode Maya featured on CNN African Voices, recounts painful loss of his dad

Ghana's first YouTuber to reach a million subscribers, Wode Maya, originally called Kobina Ackon, is a towering personality worldwide. He recently recounted his life journey with CNN Africa's Larry Madowo on the AfricanVoices Changemakers docu-series.

Wode Maya talked about everything, from his early childhood to his Afrocentric married life and the impact of his biggest inspiration — his late father. According to Wode Maya, he owes a huge part of his success to his dad, who passed away in 2017.

His father is believed to have influenced his decision to focus keenly on Africa and the diaspora, connecting Black people worldwide one video at a time. YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Wode Maya's latest milestone with CNN Africa.

