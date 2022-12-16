In a show of gratitude, a young man returned to a ghetto area he once resided to see some of his friends

According to him, those friends had accommodated him several years ago and he was not about to forget them because he is successful

He said life was tough for him as the first son from a poor home and that he spent most of his life in the ghetto

A man melted hearts as he visited his friends who still live in the ghetto.

Sharing a video on TikTok from his visit to the low-brow area, the man revealed that those friends had actually accommodated him many years ago.

He went back to see his friends. Photo Credit: TikTok/@austinoihezue11

Source: UGC

While replying to a netizen, he said not many people understand what it was like for him as the first son from a poor home.

He said he lived most of his life in the ghetto and wasn't going to forget people who helped him when things were tough in the past in a hurry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Many people will not understand the suffering of been a first son from a poor home.. most of my life was with friends in the ghetto."

In the clip, he sat on the floor with them as they interacted happily.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

SugeKid said:

"God wey do am for you go do am for me ."

user90866529505094 said:

"I type from ur blessings."

user90866529505094 said:

"Boss bless ur boy naa.... anything is cool."

Mark Smith said:

"I tape from your blessing."

Man gifts a house to woman who gave him free food

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man had gifted a house to a woman who gave him free food in the past.

The kind food seller had been offering free food to the young man and even selling on credit to him. The young man got suspicious to know why she treated him nicely, and finally, the woman opened up about her reason.

The food vendor said she sees him as a great man in future and would love to be part of his growth. Not so long after their experience, the man landed a huge job and got a house for the vendor who was nice to him.

Goodnewsbringer who shared the story via Twitter said:

"My neighbour told me about this restaurant woman who gave him food on credit for months. She later started giving him free food. He got suspicious and told his friends. His friends said maybe the woman has feelings 4 him. Later he met the woman and she told him she sees him as a great man in future. He is now working at a big company and has given the woman a house."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng