An excited young girl has recently got many on social media celebrating with her after sharing her love story online.

The Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @0luwabunmi_ had her revealing that she met a man on a bible app and they eventually became close, started dating and are now married,

Her actual post read;

It all started on YouVersion Bible App and started liking each other’s Bible highlights. After some months, he found me on IG and added me as a friend. Weeks after, he slid into my DM and here we are today

My Bible App Friend is now my HUSBAND y’all ❤️ Thank You Jesus

Many internet users who saw the post took the time to congratulate and celebrate her. At the time of this publication, over 1,000 retweets, 794 quote tweets and 8,529 likes have been racked up.

Netizens react to the young lady finding love on a bible app

@TheEdimaSharon commented:

A lot of people cannot ‘God when’ under this post because when last you open bible app Congratulations Darling, God bless your home.

@simply_shaly wrote:

Congratulations so people are now meeting people on Bible app Abi im not reading it right ni

@annoky replied:

Kai... I am sure not using my YouVersion the right way Congratulations to you

From @Mz_Motunn:

Congratulations to you and yours, your home is blessed. Bible app . You find love in unexpected places. This is nice.

@obeten_jane replied:

And I abandoned my App since going back there

