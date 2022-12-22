Argentine football star and World Cup hero, Lionel Messi, won the hearts of many when he lifted the trophy at the just-ended World Cup tournament held in Qatar

Several football fans mobbed his home in Rosario, Argentina, to catch a glimpse of Messi upon his arrival from the football tournament

Several netizens were impressed when they saw the video and took to the comments to share their thoughts

For many, Lionel Messi has cemented his place as one of the greatest football players to ever live because of his ability to lift the World Cup trophy at the tournament held in Qatar. Upon his arrival at his home in Rosario, Argentina, he met many football lovers who made it almost impossible for the football star to enter his house.

Fans mob Messi's house in Rosario, Argentina. Photo credit: Sports Illustrated and @TomasDvoretzky

Source: UGC

The video was shared on Twitter by the handle @AlbicelesteTalk and showed Messi with his wife, Antonela, driving in an Audi car towards their vast, plush mansion. Security personnel were seen trying to prevent the massive crowd from causing chaos.

Netizens react to the video of Messi entering his home in Rosario

The video impressed several netizens, and they took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh samples a few reactions below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nima (@nima_deadly) said:

Imagine the documentary that we’re gonna get

Jm (@viajer24) commented:

This is the reason these people earn so much money...He can't even get to his place...soon he will only be able to get home by helicopter and that cost a lot.

misteriosa (@misteriosa_10) added:

This is the greatest achievement of his career, more than any cup, his country thanks him and has shut the mouths of many journalists who were merciless with him. The result of perseverance

reefmyer (@reefmyer) asked:

Is this Rosario? The neighbourhood looks like a typical American neighbourhood

Cristiano Ronaldo's Hauling Truck Too Big To Enter The Portuguese Star's $6 Million Cheshire Mansion

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Cristiano Ronaldo left his previous club Manchester United after the player's explosive conversation with Piers Morgan was made public. He dispatched a moving truck to pack his stuff and transport it from his $6 million property in Manchester to his new home. Sadly, the enormous truck could not complete the task since Ronaldo's home's entrance was too small for the vehicle to fit through.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh