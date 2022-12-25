AmConsult, a digital marketing and consulting company led by the benevolent Ghanaian lady, Abena Model, is putting up a big surprise for street children around Ashaiman this Christmas.

Abena tells YEN.com.gh that the activity is being undertaken in collaboration with Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA) and it involves an event aimed at feeding 1,000 children.

In addition to that, the team will be providing dresses and shoes, giving out prizes to winners of the activities, and registering 100 kids on the National Health Insurance scheme for free.

Photo of Abena Model and a flier of the Christmas event Photo credit: @abenamodel

The event dubbed Christmas With The Street Kids is scheduled to take place on December 26, 2022, with lots of activities such as face painting, Pick and Art, Musical Chairs, Bouncy Castle, Cotton Candy, and many more fun-packed activities.

ASHMA & AMCONSULT are calling on friends, family, businessmen & women and the public as a whole, to support this initiative with any amount of money to make this year's event a big and remarkable event.

Abena tells YEN.com.gh:

Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly Merry Christmas. It is the only time of the year when many children expect to get special treatment from their parents or any kind of soul because it's a season of giving, so we wanted to make it special.

See the post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh