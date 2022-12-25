The Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has released gorgeous images with her daughter Island Frimpong to celebrate Christmas

She shared the pictures on Instagram, where she paired with her daughter in coordinating ensembles for the festive occasion

While many fans gushed over the duo, one fan observed that her husband rapper Medikal was missing in what should have been family photos

Beautiful actress and serial entrepreneur, Fella Makafui, has released breathtaking images with her daughter Island Frimpong to celebrate Christmas on Sunday, December 25.

The Ghanaian movie star posed in a coordinating ensemble with her fast-growing daughter. The pair glowed for the camera as they flaunted their matching wardrobe choices.

Fella Makafui's simple message

''Merry Christmas to you all, she captioned the frames, which had her husband and the father of her daughter missing.

Reactions as Fella Makafui poses with her daughter Island Frimpong in Christmas photos. Credit: fellamakafui.

Source: Instagram

While many fans gushed over the actress and her adorable daughter, one fan observed that rapper Medikal was missing in what should have been family photos.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Fans gush over Fella Makafui and her daughter Island Frimpong

Iampaapaquophie said:

Where is Medikal?

Ara.sandrina commented:

This is beautiful.

Ghanaiangirl reacted:

My picture, bestie is so cute @fellamakafui.

