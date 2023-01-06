A Nigerian lady has openly declared her resolution to stop being religious and cease praying to God

According to her, she cannot continue to pray to a God that causes misfortunes, pain and sorrow to his loyal worshippers

Comparing her past lifestyle to her current state, the lady stated that she was prospering and lacked nothing before

A Nigerian lady has stirred massive reactions on social media after announcing that she was done with 'the scam called religion.'

The lady identified as Mairo Bello Reloaded made this known in a Facebook post on Wednesday, January 4.

Bello said that she was prospering, lacked nothing, owned property, and everything she did was successful when she was not too serious with religion.

But the reverse has been the case since she took to religion. Bello lamented that since she got close to God, it has been an endless circle of failure, pain and misfortunes. She declared that she would no longer pray to a God that allows misfortunes and pain to befall his loyal worshippers. Her post read in full:

"When I wasn't too serious with religion I was prospering I owned my own property I lack nothing as everything always turn out successful for me , but since I became so close to God few years back never missing prayer and trying hard to avoid Haram...

"It has always been failure pains and keeps getting worse over the years to extent am scammed and even the poorest of creature is better than me!!

"Enough is enough I will henceforth ceased praying to a God that cause misfortunes pains and sorrows to his loyal worshippers done with this scam called relifigon!!! Kalas."

Social media reactions

Olawale Peters said:

"Mairo, for the fact that Allah allow all of these to happen doesn't mean serving Him is a scarm. Please be strong and never stop whatsoever that is of God, there is still a big reward awaiting you. Serving God pays."

Nafiu Ben Unoos said:

"You will be tested my dear . I advise you to adopt Halal business too bcos God don't rain Gold to those who are faithful but gives reward and Jannah to those who exercise patience while worshipping him in hardship and in ease.

"You can't only fold your arms when you stop from dirty without creating pure and halal business. Start with the little you have get a halal job, but remember most often Halal isn't easy come, you must sweat out for it."

Aisha Gombe said:

"Mairo Bello Reloaded Is a test my sister....

"Sometimes myself I asked such question, but believe in him and Surely with time u will see difference. Sometimes God delay our prayer 4 our own Good.

"Please don't give up..... D devil will entice us with flashy things."

