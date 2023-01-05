The CEO of McDan Group of Companies has lamented how the youth of today sleep too much

Dr Daniel McKorley says several business opportunities abound, yet are not being taken advantage of

He has thus called on the youth to eschew laziness and work hard towards achieving their goals

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the McDan Group of companies, Dr Daniel McKorley has lamented how the youth of these days sleep too much.

He says despite several business opportunities in the country, the youth have failed to recognize and take advantage of same.

CEO of McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel McKorley Image Credit: @WoezorTV

Source: Facebook

He is thus advising the youth to eschew laziness and work hard towards achieving their dreams and goals in life.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, McDan said there are so many opportunities the youth can take advantage of to excel.

He also explained that the current hindrance to most youth excelling is that they sleep too much.

“The youth of these days sleep too much and that is the problem we have been treated with kids’ gloves and this whole country, especially the youth, is becoming a begging nation and we have to get rid of that,” he said.

Dr McKorley also challenged the youth to go the extra mile since the many opportunities to make money require hard work.

The admonishing by the CEO has been met with mixed reactions some of which have been sampled by YEN.com.gh below.

@FuleGhana

Sleep is essential for good health. This “No Sleep” mantra is wrong and shouldn’t be encouraged

@felixboahenn

What he meant was that wake your innovative mind up. Add some new ideas to your hustle and stay focused on it. You can't save so much money just to get yourself an iPhone whilst you don't have any business capital or any business plan. Wake up and Stop sleeping.

@Leninsorrr

Can you now be mentioning the opportunities that are there..cos there are many opportunities out there but we no dey find am

@king_renfred

This is not cool. If there is too much money, why don't those who know where it is organize an event and teach people how to find them. For the youth

@CastinBillz

At Legon, I spent just 2 days for lectures and had 3 free days as I used to call it, if there was an opportunity for students to work alongside school trust me, no student will spend such long period in bed... Ghanaian youth are not lazy, they need opportunities

Source: YEN.com.gh