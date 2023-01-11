A young Ghanaian lady has caused a stir on social media after her dancing at a wedding went viral

In a viral video, the lady danced barefooted and aggressively as she got the attention of the invitees at the event

Netizens who reacted to the video remain divided in their opinion as some felt her actions were unnecessary

A pretty Ghanaian bridesmaid stole the show at a wedding after a video of her giving some serious dance moves surfaced online.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @temajesus1 captured the moment where a bridesmaid was captured dancing as she moved aggressively to Mr Drew’s song dubbed “Party”.

The lady who was enjoying the moment caught the attention of the groomsmen who joined her as they did a formation dance.

The 59-second video which was captioned "bridesmaid energy" got a lot of reactions with many praising the lady for her energy whereas others felt it was an attention-seeking move.

Ghanaians remain divided on the bridesmaid dance

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 75,000 likes and 1000 comments.

Esthet Pokua

wow she's really good

Zee

I dey shy oo

user763361923793147

Energy paaa ni,wow

Delase Enam

not at my wedding tho

user3275088707307

if you come my wedding come dance like this the way i go pursue you you no go belive

Shawty

I feel embarrassed just watching

