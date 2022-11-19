Some Ghanaian Wedding Vendors Organises Free Lavish Wedding For Young Couple
- Some kindhearted Ghanaian weddings have organized a free traditional wedding and reception for a young couple
- The seed bride is an initiative to give back to society and also thank God for their thriving businesses
- This is the second edition of their great project and young couple Abigail and Solomon were the chosen couple to benefit from such a great experience
A group of Ghanaian wedding vendors has Organised a fully paid wedding for a Ghanaian couple as part of the seed bride initiative.
This project began in 2021 and the resource team has done it again in 2022 for another young couple who couldn't afford a lavish wedding.
The first bride to benefit from this amazing project shares her story in the video below;
Abigail and Solomon talk about their wedding preparation and budgeting
The new couple to enjoy a fully sponsored wedding, Abigail and Solomon also shared their touching story in this video.
The bride met Solomon, a keyboardist in church when she thought she doesn't deserve to be loved. After months of friendship, the relationship blossomed into a beautiful love affair.
The first couple of stunning photoshoots
Ahead of the wedding, the team namely the makeup artist, hairstylist, and photographer organized a pre-wedding photoshoot for the madly in love couple.
The bride looked gorgeous in a floral dress paired with white mules and a short hairstyle. Solomon wore a chequered long-sleeve shirt which he matched with blue jeans and Nike sneakers.
The groom arrived looking dapper in a free tailored made Kaftan
The free engagement and reception ceremony was held on November 18, 2022. The handsome groom arrived with his groomsmen in custom-made Kaftan and matching quality shoes.
Bride dances joyously in a stunning kente gown
The bride Abigail couldn't stop smiling throughout the whole ceremony. She looked gorgeous in a corseted kente gown, flawless makeup, and elegant hairstyle.
Happy bride shares touching appreciation message
The gorgeous bride gave a touching speech at the ceremony to thank her husband and all the benevolent wedding vendors who made it possible for her to have a luxurious wedding.
Some social media users have commented on the wedding videos.
janne.a_
I tap into this beautiful blessing on God next year is for Me
enya_edjhani
This is very beautiful to watch! God bless you all who contributed to this blessing.
abb.nah___
Wow they really look more lovely. God bless all vending ❤️
asantewaakimgal
Woow u guys tried. I can’t even recognize the bride mpo. God richly bless y’all
hannah.harveyewusi
This is super amazing. God bless all vendors.
mary_gold_o
She can dance God bless all the vendors
the_readywriter
This is beautiful. God richly bless you for making her day❤️
arabauno
Godbless all vendors
akua.afryie
This is just absolutely beautiful
