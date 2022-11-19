Some kindhearted Ghanaian weddings have organized a free traditional wedding and reception for a young couple

The seed bride is an initiative to give back to society and also thank God for their thriving businesses

This is the second edition of their great project and young couple Abigail and Solomon were the chosen couple to benefit from such a great experience

A group of Ghanaian wedding vendors has Organised a fully paid wedding for a Ghanaian couple as part of the seed bride initiative.

This project began in 2021 and the resource team has done it again in 2022 for another young couple who couldn't afford a lavish wedding.

Ghanaian couple Abigail and Solomon look madly in love.

The first bride to benefit from this amazing project shares her story in the video below;

Abigail and Solomon talk about their wedding preparation and budgeting

The new couple to enjoy a fully sponsored wedding, Abigail and Solomon also shared their touching story in this video.

The bride met Solomon, a keyboardist in church when she thought she doesn't deserve to be loved. After months of friendship, the relationship blossomed into a beautiful love affair.

The first couple of stunning photoshoots

Ahead of the wedding, the team namely the makeup artist, hairstylist, and photographer organized a pre-wedding photoshoot for the madly in love couple.

The bride looked gorgeous in a floral dress paired with white mules and a short hairstyle. Solomon wore a chequered long-sleeve shirt which he matched with blue jeans and Nike sneakers.

The groom arrived looking dapper in a free tailored made Kaftan

The free engagement and reception ceremony was held on November 18, 2022. The handsome groom arrived with his groomsmen in custom-made Kaftan and matching quality shoes.

Bride dances joyously in a stunning kente gown

The bride Abigail couldn't stop smiling throughout the whole ceremony. She looked gorgeous in a corseted kente gown, flawless makeup, and elegant hairstyle.

Happy bride shares touching appreciation message

The gorgeous bride gave a touching speech at the ceremony to thank her husband and all the benevolent wedding vendors who made it possible for her to have a luxurious wedding.

Some social media users have commented on the wedding videos.

janne.a_

I tap into this beautiful blessing on God next year is for Me

enya_edjhani

This is very beautiful to watch! God bless you all who contributed to this blessing.

abb.nah___

Wow they really look more lovely. God bless all vending ❤️

asantewaakimgal

Woow u guys tried. I can’t even recognize the bride mpo. God richly bless y’all

hannah.harveyewusi

This is super amazing. God bless all vendors.

mary_gold_o

She can dance God bless all the vendors

the_readywriter

This is beautiful. God richly bless you for making her day❤️

arabauno

Godbless all vendors

akua.afryie

This is just absolutely beautiful

