Miss Clarrise Agbor Enoetle, a brilliant KNUST student has reportedly passed on in level 400

According to a report from one of the school's social media handles, Enoetle was a medical student

Ghanaians have been in the comment section commiserating with the family of the deceased over their loss

Miss Clarrise Agbor Enoetle, an intelligent young lady who was studying Medicine at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has reportedly passed on.

According to an update on the Twitter handle of Voice Of KNUST which is known to disseminate important updates from the school, the young lady was in level 400.

It is indicated that the lady came all the way from Cameroon to study in the school as an international student before the rather unfortunate incident happened.

The report, however, did not mention the exact cause of the young lady's demise as well as when exactly the sad event occurred.

Lots of students from the school, together with social media users in general have been commiserating with the family of the deceased and praying for her soul to rest in perfect peace.

Ghanaians commiserate with

@peddy_best1 replying to @VOICE_of_KNUST indicated:

This season is a very dark one

@TTiase replying to @VOICE_of_KNUST also said:

May her soul rest in peace

@GAkutteh also added her voice saying:

Very sad may her soul rest in peace ❤

