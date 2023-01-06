The American Psychological Association has inducted another woman as its President for the year

Dr Thema Bryant comes with a lot of experience and served on a committee of the association prior to her elevation to the role of President

Netizens have congratulated her and wished her the best of luck during her tenure

A respected psychologist, author and lecturer, Dr Thema Bryant has chalked another milestone in her career after she assumed office as the President of the American Psychological Association.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, Thema Bryant in a tweet remarked that she is honoured to serve in the capacity of President and would work in the best interest of the people.

“I’m honoured to begin my term as the 2023 President of the American Psychological Association” she wrote in a tweet.

She assumes the position with a lot of experience under her belt having previously served as the past president of the Society for the Psychology of Women and a past APA representative to the United Nations.

She also worked on the APA Committee on International Relations in Psychology and the Committee on Women in Psychology.

Dr Bryant takes over from Dr Frank C. Worrell

Congratulatory messages have since thronged in from her colleagues and well-wishers after news of her assumption of office first broke.

@SIfill_

We are so proud of you! Lead, Dr. Thema. Lead.

@palta_dr_

Wow! This is fantastic news, you know I didn’t renew my this year affiliate membership , finding no opportunity for mindfulness and spiritual health wellness..I think I can reconsider this now, u being in

@rocknrobin456

Congratulations!! Psychology is now looking brighter. Might you be able to reccomend or refer a good one in Hillsborough, NC. Very much needed. Thank you. Best Wishes!

