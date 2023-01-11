More details have emerged about Clarrise Agbor Enoetle the KNUST medical student who lost her life

It has come out that Clarrise who is from Cameroon was announced as the overall best student in all of Cameroon during the 2016 GCE Ordinary level session

She had gotten 11As which portrays how brilliant she is and this new update has broken more hearts online

News reaching YEN.com.gh has indicated that the brilliant young lady who lost her life in level 400 while studying Medicine at KNUST was the best student in her home country, Cameroon.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Clarrise Agbor Enoetle was confirmed to have lost her life after fighting to study hard and excelling in her academics thus far.

According to a new update provided by the Voice Of KNUST on Twitter, the international student was adjudged the best student nationwide in Cameroon with 11As prior to her travel to Ghana.

What the KNUST Medical Students' Association is saying about Clarrise Agbor Enoetle

An official communication from the president of the KNUST Medical Students' Association, Reuben Obour Danquah, commiserated with the family of the deceased.

It also confirmed that the sad incident happened on January 2, 2023, which was a big blow to the entire International Students' Association.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the demise of Miss Clarrise Agbor Enoetle which occurred on 2nd January, 2023. She was a fourth-year medical student from Cameroon. Our deepest condolences to her family, friends, the entire International Students' Association (ISA) and Medical International Students' Association (MISA)," the statement read.

Past NSMQ contestant pursuing PhD abroad dies of cancer at 27

In another story that also broke many hearts, Francis Beamish Tetteh, a Ghanaian student and former contestant at the National Science and Maths Quiz for Chemu Senior High School passed away in Toronto, Canada, whilst pursuing his PhD.

Reports indicate that Francis was admitted to the MSc Programme in Mechanical Engineering at York University but due to his hard work and determination, he was transferred to the PhD by virtue of his exploits in academics and research.

The brilliant you man, apart from being on the NSMQ, graduated with a first-class from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and was awarded the best Material Science and Engineering Graduate.

Source: YEN.com.gh