A young Ghanaian man has got tongues wagging after he remarked that any woman ready for marriage should reach out to him

In the making rounds on TikTok, the young man admitted that he was not good-looking but has deep pockets to start a family

Netizens who saw the video shared varied opinions on the matter with many urging him to keep searching for the woman of his dreams.

A Ghanaian man has sent social media into a frenzy after a video of him telling any woman ready to be his wife to contact him surfaced.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man @nanyembenilarmor said he is ready to start a family and is looking for a woman to marry.

The young man in touting his abilities accepted that although he is not good looking his good financial standing makes up for his appearance hence any lady who is serious and aims to settle down should reach out to him.

The video at the time of writing the report had gathered over 2000 comments and 29,000 likes

Some ladies advised him to take the opportunity of the Date Rush series whereas others also promised to reach out to him.

Lrufai

Some ladies are here laughing at him but will soon go to the prayer camp for husband..u dey here and laugh !!!

Jay Prince

Why all the girls calling him bro, person looking for wife and u calling him bro

Kojo_ryno

If for example he said he base in Europe but he’s now in Ghana to look for a wife like all the ladies will be fighting here

AmablackcoGh

I wish you good luck bro

Fidel

As3m no ay3 serious Mo Hooke no up wae

user666000

I pray you get the right woman

