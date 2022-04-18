Kwame A-Plus has warmed hearts on social media with a photo showing off his lovely daughters

The outspoken social commentator was seen on a daddy's day out trip with his kids, Ama, Betty and Akua

This is one of the very few times that the popular figure in Ghana has put his daughters on display for all to see

Outspoken Ghanaian musician and political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, known in public circles as Kwame A-Plus has put all his adorable daughters on display in a new photo.

The photo which is trending on social media saw A-Plus seated on what looked like a bed with his daughters.

The proud father and his daughters believed to be called Ama, Betty and Akua were all beaming with smiles as they posed for the photos.

A-Plus was sitting on the bed with two of his daughters while the third who was wearing a hat stood behind the trio and was also beaming with smiles.

After posting the photo on his Instagram page, blogger Nkonknosa captioned it:

"#DaddyGoals: @kwameaplus spends Easter with his daughters."

Social Media Users React To The Photo Of A-Plus And His Daughters

Many fans and followers of A-Plus took to the comment section to react to the photo.

obaayaagospy came in with the comment:

"That's why he likes nmaa ntɔkwa like that; all girls. #girlsdad"

nayaafriqa also wrote:

"This man’s blood dey work ei photocopies paaa nie"

global_floor_decor_ghana commented:

"Beautiful family bra Kwame"

kwesibluntslowburn noted:

"You born girls way u be mafia ah problem o"

In a similar video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kwame A-Plus was seen in a warm hug position with two of his daughters who were on his immediate left and right.

Another daughter was standing close by as they all beamed with smiles. Ghanaian blogger and owner of Nkonkonsa.com was heard asking the young ladies to introduce themselves to the rest of the world.

The first of the daughters mentioned her name as Ama and said she was 16 years old.

The second, who was already smiling before it even got to her turn mentioned her name as Betty and said she was 14 years old.

The last girl, said she was called Akua and added her age as 13.

