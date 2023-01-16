Afi Antonio, a popular Ghanaian philanthropist together with her team, has blessed inmates at the Nsawam Female Prison

The gesture was in response to a request made by the prison facility for some essential items

Afi Antonio, following the donation, expressed her sincere gratitude to her supportive followers who always contribute to all her projects

Popular Ghanaian philanthropist, Afi Antonio, with her team at Afi Antonio Foundation, has made a heartwarming intervention at the Nsawam Female Prison.

The team, in partnership with Farida Bedwei and Verna Natural Mineral Water, donated items including products from Verna Natural Mineral Water, a list of medications they requested, detergents, and some used clothes to the prison facility.

According to Afi Antonio the founder of the non-profit organization who spoke to YEN.com.gh, at the end of every year, she usually donates to an orphanage or people on the street so during her planning.

Photos of Afi Antonio making donations at Nsawam Female Prison Photo credit: @afi.antonio via WhatsApp

"Miss Farida Bedwei contacted me asking if I had plans on embarking on any donation. I explained to Farida Bedwei what I intended doing and that was when Farida suggested the female prison. This is how it all started and the rest is history as they say," she said.

Following the exercise, Afi Antonio expressed her sincere gratitude to her supportive followers who always contribute to all her projects since her foundation started five years ago.

"It was sad seeing mostly old women inmates. I saw one physically challenged woman with a hunchback and asked myself, what she could have done to have ended up in prison. They were all looking so sad," Afi recalled.

Afi Antonio Foundation is known for a lot of charity works in the area of health, women empowerment and education. One area under health the foundation is known for is training children living with autism to become models.

Source: YEN.com.gh