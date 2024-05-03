Ghanaian actress and philanthropist Habiba Sinare has caused a stir online after she advised striving young men to focus on bettering their lives instead of finding love

The famed actress, in a video, said any man who could not meet his own basic needs does not have to be in a relationship with a woman

Many who chanced on her video shared varied thoughts on the subject

Ghanaian actress Habiba Sinare has advised young striving men to concentrate on bettering their lives rather than worrying their heads over finding love.

She suggested that men who could not afford their own basic needs should not bother being in a relationship.

Habiba Sinare, an actress and philanthropist. Photo credit: misshabibasinare/TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the famed actress, also known for her philanthropic works, admonished young men to work hard to become the men they aspire to be, after which they could rightly decide to go for women befitting their status.

"As a broke guy, why are you in a relationship? As a broke guy, that cannot afford the basic needs of life -- food, shelter, clothing -- why are you in a relationship? Concentrate on yourself, make sure that you become the man you want to be and when you make it, do not, I repeat, do not sit on the same table with a broke girl," she said.

Netizens register varied thoughts

Some netizens who chanced on the video posted on her TikTok page, @misshabibasinare, thronged the comment section to register thoughts.

Her video had raked in close to 7k likes and 632 comments, as of the time of drafting this report. Some of the reactions are compiled below.

GOODNESS.reacted:

"Broke guys are also human, you don't need to be rich before u get into relationship."

vanflores667 also reacted:

"only wise ppl can understand this girl."

Attytude-official replied:

"i beg that's not how she supposed to say. in life any amount of richness u are in someone's sight u are a broke. she means if a rich man becomes poor or broke his lady will run from him."

KOLOGY commented:

"relationship shouldn't be abuh who's rich or poor buh it's abuh complimenting each others efforts I totally disagree with you on this."

Rakooko1 also commented:

"Am a guy and I agree with her. We have to work on ourselves first , establish ourselves first b4 we think of relationship."

Ricch Jr said:

"Bitter truth."

