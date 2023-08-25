A video of how a lady prepared for her trip to the United Kingdom has touched many people

The young lady revealed moments of her preparation, including the shopping she did and her arrival in the UK

Netizens who saw the video have congratulated the young lady on her travel to the UK

Congratulatory messages have thronged in for a Ghanaian lady who took to social media to announce that she has left the country for the United Kingdom.

The lady, in a bid to back her claim, dropped a TikTok video showing her final moments in Ghana and the time she arrived in the UK.

The video first showed snippets of how she prepared for her IELTS exams, through to joining Alpha Hours prayers online and when she finally got her visa approved.

The other part of the video showed how she prepared for the trip, including changing her cedi notes into pounds, doing some shopping and the journey itself.

The video, which was captioned "Finally Got the Chance to use this song" had gathered over 4000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate the young lady

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the young lady on finally achieving her dream of travelling outside in search of greener pastures.

Bella Mundi4 stated:

All alpharian let's gather here with faith to thank God and tap in her blessing. Tag me for another testimony

Augusta revealed:

Please I tap into your blessings for my own in Jesus name Amen

xornam commented:

Yesu way3 biom yesu wo y3 bi Yesu wob3 y3 biom

Bimbimherself stated:

Mehn, Im so happy coming across this video, My IELTS exams is tomorrow, Im defintely using this song in few months time and a big congratulations

EwuraAma commented:

My time will surely come still praying on the Altar

user279829351737 indicated:

Thank you lord for this grace. It will be my turn very soon in Jesus name.

