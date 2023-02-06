A Nigerian lady narrated how a stranger saved her from being stranded for long when her car needed fuel on Third Mainland Bridge

According to the lady, the man refuelled her vehicle so she can move off the bridge without asking for anything in return

Many people who reacted to her story praised the stranger as some asked if the man did not even want her number

A Nigerian lady known as Ginika on Twitter has shared a random act of kindness she received from a total stranger when her car ran out of fuel on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos state.

While she was worried for her safety on the bridge, she disclosed that a stranger stopped and poured his reserved fuel into her car's tank.

Man gifted lady fuel for her car

The lady stated that the man did not ask for anything in return for the amazing favour that he rendered to her.

She made a short video about the situation on the bridge as she thanked the man after he had given her the fuel.

Watch her video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below:

@fulhambling said:

"The kindness of the heart brightens the lives around."

@O_Nifesq said:

"I know a man who keeps 25 litres of fuel in his car solely for this purpose."

@Tk_anomaly said:

"Love that for you, I honestly do. Now tell me, would he do that for a random man tho."

@DayoOjo said:

"Beautiful Nigerians! Lovely act of kindness."

@nnxemeka said:

"Marry him so we can have our happily ever after."

@chiukwujioke asked:

"No number?"

Ginika replied:

"At all. He didn't ask. He mentioned he was a pastor. He was God sent."

@kenecuku said:

"Didn't ask for anything. U don go speed talk now and mek the guy no come fit ask for anything again even if him been want ask for ur number."

