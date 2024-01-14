Germany-based Ghanaian Marcus, after seven years abroad, said he desires to return to Ghana and shared his reasons

In an interview, he revealed his initial desperation to go abroad but highlighted financial struggles and cautioned against deceptive agents

Marcus advised Ghanaians earning Gh₵3000 to Gh₵5000 to stay in Ghana and visit abroad, emphasizing the challenges faced abroad despite financial benefits

Marcus, a Ghanaian residing in Germany for seven years, has expressed his wish to return to Ghana due to the challenges he faced despite the financial benefits.

Initially driven by desperation to go abroad, Marcus admitted to 'cursing' himself, believing success was unattainable unless he travelled abroad.

However, in an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Marcus highlighted his struggles, including financial difficulties that led him to seek assistance from his family in Ghana.

Marcus speaking in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: @SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

Marcus disclosed instances of sleeping in someone's hall and paying €180 for accommodation, emphasizing the harsh reality faced by those without proper documentation to work.

He cautioned the Ghanaian youth against travelling abroad if they earn more than Gh₵3000 monthly and warned them against dubious travel agents.

He questioned the logic of spending considerable amounts to travel when individuals in Ghana could utilize that money more wisely.

Instead, he suggested using foreign travel for visits while emphasizing the struggles masked by many living abroad who often portray a facade of success.

Watch the video below:

UK-Based Ghanaian Says She Wants To Return Home

Meanwhile, Abena Serwaa, a Ghanaian living in the UK, expressed discontent with her life abroad, citing a lack of social life and a demanding job schedule.

Despite her brother's support in facilitating the trip and finding employment, Serwaa revealed her unhappiness in the UK.

Dissatisfied with her current situation, she wanted to return to Ghana permanently if she had £30,000.

Ghanaian Man In Canada Plans To Return To Ghana In 2024

In another story, a Ghanaian residing in Canada, known as Kweku, plans to return to Ghana in 2024 after ten years of studying in various countries, including France, Poland, the USA, and Canada, where he obtained a PhD in radiation physics.

Kweku expressed his intention to contribute to Ghana's development with the knowledge acquired during his studies, emphasizing that his goal was never to stay abroad permanently.

He mentioned monitoring political developments between NDC and NPP, indicating a desire to utilize his experiences to contribute to Ghana politically upon his return.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh