A young man was so impressed by the chores his girlfriend did in his house when she came for an overnight visit

The lady swept his house dutifully, washed his clothes with her hands and took out time to spread them on the line

People who saw that the man gifted the lady an iPhone to replace her old phone hoped the relationship will not later break down

A young Nigerian man, @oluwafemifrancis2, has shared a short video of his beautiful girlfriend who he invited for a sleepover.

The morning after she slept in his house, the girl swept his apartment and the whole compound. As if that was not enough work, she packed out his dirty clothes and washed them.

The man changed her old phone to an iPhone. Photo source: TikTok/@oluwafemifrancis2

Lady took care of boyfriend

She even did some chores in the kitchen before resting. The man said he was so pleased with what she had done so he decided to reward her. He took her out and changed her phone to a new one.

Many ladies who reacted to the video said that tendering to a boyfriend in a relationship will still not prevent heartbreak.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Damilola said:

"I do pass all this one and I still chop breakfast."

Ayomide Benedict said:

"Work wey she no dey do for house."

Judith said:

"This relationship newly start."

Emediong said:

"The sisters need to rescue a sister."

buchimpire said:

"No wonder I still Dey use android cos if I go man house I Dey raise leg make e sweep omoooo."

stacy said:

"So me wey lazy now nothing for me."

@MIMI said:

"I carry food stuff for my head go give him mama still yet dem break my heart something wey my mama go send me I no go answer."

enny_ola said:

"She dey sweep compound of house wey you rent wetin she no fit do for her father's house."

Man rents flat for girlfriend's family

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, @infoxpressblog1, who always makes videos about his relationship on TikTok, showed the moment he made his girlfriend's family happy.

In an earlier clip, the young man showed people the kind of shabby apartment the lady and her family members shared.

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the man captured the moment he took his girlfriend's mother to the flat he just rented for them. He wondered if the woman would like it.

