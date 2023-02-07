Christian Atsu has been found alive after being trapped under rubble for over 20 hours following the earthquake in Turkey

The Ghana Black Stars player was among hundreds trapped under rubble after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that also spread to neighbouring Syria and has claimed over 2,000 lives

Reports indicate that Atsu is expected to make a full recovery after the tragedic incident

After being trapped under rubble for 26 hours following a devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and surrounding countries, Ghana Black Stars winger Christian Atsu was confirmed to have been rescued on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

The spokesperson for Hatayspor Sporting where Atsu plays in Turkey Mustafa Özat confirmed on Tuesday that the former Chelsea and Newcastle star was removed with some injuries.

Atsu was trapped under the huge rubble with Hatayspor's Sporting director Taner Savut who remains missing under the collapsed building.

"Christian Atsu has been removed injured. Unfortunately our sports director Taner Savut is still under the wreckage. We are coming towards the end of the most dangerous hours," Özat is quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

Atsu expected to make a full recovery

Another uplifting news about Atsu whose predicament after the magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday dawn gripped Ghanaians and the football community is that he is well on his way to making a full recovery.

Over 2,000 people have been reported dead in both countries after the disaster, with the majority of the casualties in Turkey.

Ghana-based 3 Sports reported on Tuesday that even though the 31-year-old international was removed with injuries, he is most likely to recover without permanent damage.

Portuguese news outlet A Bola reported that the Black Stars player has been transported to the hospital amid breathing difficulties.

Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu who was among the first to break the news that Atsu was trapped under rubble after the earthquake has indicated that there is a lull in information on the popular footballer's condition.

"We do not have more right now mister. I’ll inform you soon," he responded to Ghanaian sports journalists on Twitter taunting him for more info on Atsu.

Reactions to news about Atsu's recovery

News that Christian Atsu has been found alive after being trapped under rubble for hours has triggered many excited reactions online.

Ghanaian politician, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, tweeted his excitement about the news on Tuesday.

"Glory be to God. Christian Atsu rescued alive. We wish him excellent & speedy recovery from his injuries."

The Ghana Football Association also described the news as "positive" in a tweet.

"We've received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment."Let’s continue to pray for Christian.

@Rhichcomposer feels that for Christian Atsu to make it alive after many hours under the rubble then "God is a Ghanaian".

"Christian Atsu is Alive waaat! Aswear God is a Ghanaian."

Popular actor Joycelyn Dumas also tweeted her excitement about the news.

"Thank God Christian Atsu is alive," she tweeted.

