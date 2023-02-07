Mubarak Wakaso, who is known to have a close bond with Christian Atsu, has reacted to the player getting trapped under rubble after a 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey on January 6th 2023

Wakaso made a tweet hours after the incident saying a prayer for his close friend and Black Stars teammate

The incident has left many Ghanaians grief-stricken as they say a prayer for the ace Ghanaian footballer

Ghanaian footballer, Mubarak Wakaso, has shown his support for close friend and fellow professional, Christian Atsu, after he was trapped under rubble following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey.

Mubarak Wakaso Reacts To Turkey Tragedy Photo Source: M.M.JUNIOR WAKASO

Wakaso took to Twitter hours after the tragedy, expressing his relief and gratitude that Atsu was safe for the time being. The tweet read

Alhamdullilah for now still praying .

The message demonstrated Wakaso's deep concern for his best friend and his unwavering faith in the face of adversity.

Tragedy Hits Turkey

On February 6th, 2023, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale struck Turkey causing widespread destruction and loss of life. The earthquake, which struck in the early hours of the morning, was felt across several provinces and had a devastating impact on the country.

According to reports, the earthquake caused significant damage to buildings, with many collapsing or severely damaged.

The strong shaking also triggered landslides, making it difficult for rescue teams to reach those in need.

The death toll from the earthquake has so far risen to over 2,000 people, with many more seriously injured. Atsu was one of the many victims of the unfortunate tragedy.

Ghanaians Pray For Atsu

blessawuah2022 commented:

You’re the first person that came in my mind, May God protect him for us

Eli_Fearless1 wrote:

I know how much he means to you. For your sake, he should be able to make it. God is with him

1Snrman commented:

You came to my mind...you always share some video and other stuffs with Atsu oh

Christian Atsu: Videos Of His Last Minute Goal And Victory Night Before Earthquake Go Viral

In another story, Christian Atsu has been reported missing after news of a massive earthquake took over some parts of Turkey resulting in the deaths of many with others yet to found.

Meanwhile videos of the former Chelsea and Newcastle United Winger jubilating with his teammates after a heated game have surfaced online.

Many prayers are pouring in for the 31-year-old footballer as reactions from his last minute goal the night before pour in.

Source: YEN.com.gh