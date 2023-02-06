Nana Akufo-Addo has sent an emotional message to the people of Turkey and Syria where over 2,000 people have died from a massive earthquake

The magnitude-7.8 earthquake hit Turkey at the dawn of Monday, January 6, 2023, and trapped Black Stars winger Christian Atsu under rubble although rescue efforts have proven futile so far

The president posted on Facebook on Monday that he was hopeful that Atsu would be found safe and sound

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

President Nana Akufo-Addo has posted an emotional message on social media following the devastation and chaos caused by a massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria at dawn on Monday, February 6, 2023.

So far the earthquakes in the two countries have killed at least 1,200 people in Turkey, with another close to 800 confirmed fatalities in Syria, putting that toll at over 2000 deaths.

In a post on Facebook, the president said "on behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Governments and peoples of Turkey and Syria on the devastation and the tragic loss of lives occasioned by Monday’s earthquake. May their souls rest in perfect peace."

L-R: Christian Atsu and Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo.

Source: Facebook

Earlier, former president John Mahama also expresses his heartfelt condolences with Turkey and Syria and urged Ghanaians to pray for the Black Stars player.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Let's continue to pray for our brother Christian Atsu and his club director. The city of Hayat is in the region affected by the earthquake. Let's continue to pray that God spares their lives." he posted on Facebook.

Christian Atsu trapped under rubble

Black Stars player Christian Atsu has been trapped under a pile of rubble after the massive earthquake in Turkey where he currently plays.

Team director of Hatayspor Sporting Taner Savut is also missing under the pile of collapsed buildings on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Rescue efforts have been able to free some team members of Hataysport Sporting after the magnitude 7.5 earthquake that hit on Monday dawn.

Commenting Atsu's issue, the president said he was hopeful that the Ghanaian footballer will be found safe and sound.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the survivors, and we pray that our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu, is found safe and sound," Nana Akufo-Addo posted on Facebook on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Video shows aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story a short clip that captures the chaos caused by the massive earthquake that rocked Turkey, killing thousands and trapping Ghana Black Stars player Christian Atsu under rubble.

The video posted on Twitter shows huge piles of collapsed buildings stretching many miles.

The earthquake also hit Syria where it killed 783 people and 1,121 people in Turkey, putting that toll at 1,904.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh