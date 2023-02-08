An old video of Christian Atsu talking up about growing up in Accra and how his football career began has surfaced online

In the video, Atsu said he wasn’t from a wealthy home and that he hugely benefitted from the benevolence of Ghanaians

He added that he feels obliged to give back to society because of the love and support he got from Ghanaians while growing up

A video of Ghanaian football player Christian Atsu opening up on his humble background and why he frequently donates to charity has surfaced on the internet.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter handle of SimbaMadridsta, Christian Atsu in a sit-down interview admitted that he is not self-made and always had people supporting him in his bid to become a professional footballer.

An old video of Christian Atsu talking about his childhood and why he helps the needy surfaces Photo credit@Serena Taylor/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

“When I looked back to when I was young, I will say that a lot of people helped me with boots and also give me money. When I was playing for Peace FC at Achimota, sometimes I didn’t have money to pick a car from Madina to Achimota, so I had to walk”

The Hatayspor winger also quashed reports that he was born into a wealthy family adding that his friends who know him during his childhood days can attest that God has been good to him.

He added that his humble beginning is a major reason why he gives to charity and supports people in need.

“I was living in an uncompleted house at Legon and now every time we pass there I tell my friends that look this is where we used to be”

“Like I said a lot of people have shown me love, when I was growing up and I have to give back to the community and this is what I want to do”

In that interview, Christian Atsu also singled out the Crime Check Foundation for praise over their role in supporting the less privileged and needy in society.

At the time of writing the report, the video had got over 54,000 views.

This video comes at a time when there are ongoing reports that the winger has not been rescued from the rubble of the earthquake that affected Turkey and Syria.

Christian Atsu not found

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Hatayspor deputy chairman and press spokesperson Mustafa Özat confirmed that Christian Atsu has still not been found in the aftermath of the earthquake that occurred on Monday, February 6, 2023.

"I received information that Christian Atsu was removed from the rubble, but the information received at the moment is that Atsu and Taner Savut are under the rubble, I hope good news will come as soon as possible," he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh