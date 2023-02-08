A young Ghanaian man has rubbished reports that life abroad is tough and unbearable as some have made believed

In an interview with SVTV Africa, the man said he is glad he left his job as a veterinary offer in Ghana to do a manual job in the USA

Netizens who saw the video commended him for opening up and enlightening Ghanaians about the opportunities abroad

Kwame Sarpong, a man living in the United States has said it is his wish for every Ghanaian to travel abroad in order to better understand what it means to live a life of comfort.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, on the YouTube page of SVTV Africa, Kwame Sarpong, a veterinary nurse by profession said he realized he was wasting his time in Ghana after he first travelled to the US in 2018.

Despite having worked as a veterinary officer in Ghana for 14 years, Kwame Sarpong said that things were tough for him financially.

Ghanaian man abroad talks about his experience in the USA Photos @SVTV Africa/YouTube @Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“When I began as a veterinary nurse in 2006 my take-home pay was 150 cedis, as at the time I was living to the USA in 2018 my take-home pay was 1,200 cedis when taxes and other things are deducted from it.

Currently, he says he does manual work in the USA, but he is better off than most people who do 9 to 5 office work in Ghana.

He said he earns $1800 equivalent to 21,000 cedis adding that even after taxes and payment of bills, he still has enough money to spend and save.

“When I came in 2018, I was living with my sister, so I wasn't paying bills, my salary was 1800 dollars. Now I can use my two week wages to cater for my bills and save the rest”.

He concluded by urging people to travel if they get the opportunity in order to have a feel of the good living he is experiencing.

Ghanaians react to Kwame Sarpong's story

Netizens who reacted to the post commended him for opening up on his lived experience.

Ahmed Issah Abdul-mumin

You are in the land of real opportunitties.....Honest and truthful hustler..keep working hard, u will achieve greatness..

Africa Anti-Corruption Channel

When it comes to rent, it depends on where you live. Some of us pay up to $1500 or more.

Joss Maan

True talk. I know people who went to Pong-Tamale and like you, I wish afterwards they had come here to hustle as well.

Stephen Tuffour

I spend $2000 every month with my two sons, mortgage,,car insurance, utilities and groceries

Watch the video below:

