Ghana midfielder Christian Atsu's family has reacted to the news of their kinsman's tragedy in Turkey

In a video, an elderly woman who identified herself as Atsu's mother was left with mixed emotions

Atsu has been trapped under rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Turkey including Hatay, the city he plays in

Christian Atsu's family has been left with mixed emotions after the player was trapped under the rubble of an earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syri on Monday.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Turkey including, Hatay where Atsu currently lives, and plays for the local team, Hatayspor.

Atsu was one of the many people who got trapped under rubble when their homes collapsed due to the earthquake.

Christian Atsu's 'mother' was very emotional as she reacted to the player's tragedy Photo source: @chris_atsu, Dan Kwaku Yeboah/YouTube

Atsu reported to have been found

After more than one day of rescue efforts, the former Chelsea, Everton, and Newcastle star was reported to have been found alive.

According to Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, the Turkish journalist who first broke the news of Atsu's entrapment, the midfielder was found on Tuesday morning.

Atmosphere in Atsu's family house

Following the news, Peace FM's Dan Kwaku Yeboah paid a visit to Christian Atsu's family house at Ogbojo in Accra.

The atmosphere in the house was one of mixed feelings as many of the family members found it difficult to contain their emotions.

Atsu's 'mother' drawn to tears

In a video from the visit shared on YouTube, Madam Comfort, an aunt of Atsu who plays the role of his mother, was seen shedding some tears.

In a statement, the 71-year-old woman who is the younger sister of Atsu's late mother, strongly opined that it would have been better for her to lose her life in the stead of the player.

"It will be better for me if I lose my life and Atsu lives because he is everything to us. He is our only hope. I could not sleep when I heard the news. We have been praying throughout she said.

Christian Atsu not found

Meanwhile, new information filtering in suggests Christian Atsu has not been found contrary to earlier reports.

The player's club made the unfortunate disclosure on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, a day after Ghanaians celebrated the news that he hd been found alive from a pile of rubble.

