Christian Atsu's club in Turkey where a devastating earthquake has claimed thousands of lives has said contrary to earlier reports, the Ghanaian international has not been rescued from the rubble.

Hatayspor deputy chairman and press spokesperson Mustafa Özat said it is an unfortunate turn of events for the club and the family of the player who have been on edge since Monday, February 6, 2023.

"I received information that Christian Atsu was removed from the rubble, but the information received at the moment is that Atsu and Taner Savut are under the rubble, I hope good news will come as soon as possible," he said.

