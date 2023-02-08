A young Ghanaian man has given netizens a glimpse of the things to get as your plan to travel abroad

In a video on TikTok, the young shared the moment starting from how he got his visa right till the time he left

The short but emotional video really ended off with the man detailing his readiness to adjust to life in another man’s country

A young man has got many gushing after he filmed preparations he made as he geared to travel to the United Kingdom.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man @mensahmep filmed a moment he went to Makola market to get a winter jacket, new sneakers and dresses after receiving his visa.

He then shared a moment when he was packing his things and the time he arrived at the airport in the company of his sister who saw him off.

Ghanaians films the preparations he made as he received his UK visa Photo credit@mensahmep/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Ghanaians congratulate @mensahmep

The 20-second video ended at the Kotoka Airport with the caption, “finally at the airport to check in and board my flight, bye-bye Ghana”

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 7000 likes and 98,000 views.

Ohemaa_OheneKaakyire:

Congrats. I tap into this Testimony soon in the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ, Amen

user4427592645707:

I see myself flying to this year Amen I believe in Jesus Mighty Name Amen

Kwaku Leo:

I tap into your blessing in Jesus name Amen

Nana Yaw:

oh God when

user2364320958776:

I tap into your blessings in the name of Jesus

Source: YEN.com.gh