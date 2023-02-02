Media personality Abeiku Santana, known in private life as Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, has become the subject of trolls on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Abeiku Santana, the drive-time host of Okay FM, is being mocked after suffering an embarrassing episode at the birthday celebration of Osei Kwame Despite.

Despite turned 61 years on Thursday, February 2, 2023, and celebrated with his friends, mainly members of the East Legon Executive Men's Fitness Club.

Abeiku Santana had an embarrassing moment at with Despite at his party Photo source: @sammykaymedia, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Ahead of the main celebration, the group converged at the house of Special Ice owner Ernest Ofori Sarpong to have a mini party.

Despite arrived at Ofori Sarpong's house in a G-Wagon. He was met on arrival by his friends who sang for him and exchanged handshakes.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Despite snubs Abeiku Santana during handshakes

Abeiku Santana happened to be among the many who trooped to Despite's car when arrived and had wanted to shake his boss' hand.

But the businessman did not respond as the broadcaster extended his hand to be shaken. He rather chose to hug and shake the hands of Ofori Sarpong and others around.

Though it looked like an unpleasant situation, Santana took it in his stride and continued to sing the happy birthday song even when almost everybody had stopped.

See the video as shared on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa below:

Ghanaians react to Despite ignoring Abeiku Santana

The video has stirred laughter among Ghanaians on social media. Many have blasted Abeiku Santana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh