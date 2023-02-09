A young lady has expressed sadness over the decision of her boyfriend to jilt her under very painful circumstances

In a video on TikTok, the lady said the guy had been planning to marry a different woman all along the line

She said even on the day of the guy’s marriage, they spoke and that everything was alright

A young lady is reeling in pain after she took to social media to share how her supposed boyfriend got married to any other lady.

The young lady @anitajohn04 in a TikTok video revealed that her boyfriend had a serious girlfriend while they were dating.

A Young lady laments over how her boyfriend her jilted for another woman Photo credit @anitajohn04/TikTok

The lady in a bid to prove how some men can be unfaithful showed some lovely moments she shared with the guy as well as photos of his traditional wedding to another woman.

The lady said even on the day of the marriage, she called the guy, and they had a chat as normal lovers would do.

“My boyfriend got married few days after I last saw him and few hours after we spoke, I dont even know how to heal from this”

Netizens urge her to move on from the cheating boyfriend

Netizens who commented on the video expressed diverse opinions on the issue with many urging her to move on with her life.

At the of writing the report, the video had raked in over 18,000 likes and 2000 comments

Shantel:

Ladies till you are married open your options

Swt_ed:

Don’t give him access to you ever again

Esther Paulinus:

I am so scared for the bride

D’sharon:

Sometimes try dey go through your boyfriend phone

